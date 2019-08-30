Armed man in skeleton mask robs Wichita Domino’s pizza store overnight

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Wichita police need help solving a Domino’s Pizza restaurant robbery Thursday night.

Officer Charley Davidson said a masked man holding a handgun walked into the Domino’s at 21st Street North and Amidon shortly before midnight and demanded money from an employee. The employee turned over cash and the robber fled. He was last seen running south away from the business.

The robber is described as a black or Hispanic man in his twenties, about 5-foot-10 and thin. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and a skeleton mask during the robbery, Davidson said.

Anyone who saw the robber or knows his identity or whereabouts is asked to call police detectives at 316-268-4407 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tips, which are anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if they lead to an arrest, can also be submitted online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or using the P3 mobile app.

