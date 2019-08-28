Sprawling drug trafficking ring in Kansas targeted in ‘Chicago Connection’ case

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Aug. 21, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Aug. 21, 2019.

Federal prosecutors have obtained indictments against more than 50 people in Manhattan and elsewhere in Kansas, as part of a vast drug trafficking investigation allegedly tied to multiple overdose deaths.

Indictments unsealed in the U.S. Court for the District of Kansas this week alleged an extensive conspiracy to distribute drugs often brought to Kansas from Chicago. Law enforcement dubbed the investigation, which ended in dozens of arrests Tuesday, Operation Chicago Connection.

“It took a number of years, but we are getting to the point of achieving justice,” U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister told reporters at a news conference Wednesday.

The investigation was spurred in part by the death of a local college student.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In September 2017, Maxwell Dandaneu, an 18-year-old Kansas State University student, was found dead in his apartment. He had overdosed on fentanyl.

Prosecutors said Dandaneu got drugs from an organization with five conspirators who have now been indicted.

Other deaths can also be attributed the drug trafficking ring, prosecutors said, but officials didn’t provide any additional details.

At least 19 of the individuals indicted were scheduled to make initial appearances in court Wednesday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister announced the indictments in a news conference Wednesday. A reporter from the Wichita Eagle was at the conference, and shared reporting with fellow McClatchy newsaper The Kansas City Star. Federal prosecutors provided more details in a written news release.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP