Crime & Courts Fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxy pills on Wichita streets August 09, 2019 07:31 PM

Wichita police Capt. Jeff Allen says authorities discovered counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with the deadly drug fentanyl in a stash of seized pills they had tested this week. He worries more out there may lead to overdose deaths. (Aug. 9, 2019)