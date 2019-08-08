Dodge City police arrest student in school threat more than a week before class starts

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Dodge City police arrested a student accused of making a threat of violence against the high school more than a week before classes start.

The Dodge City Police Department said in a Facebook post that a concerned parent called officers Thursday morning with information about a possible threat of violence to the high school. Investigators later arrested a 13-year-old high school student.

Police said criminal threat charges are expected to be filed by the Ford County attorney’s office. The nature of the threat was not released.

The first day of school is Aug. 20, the USD 443 district calendar shows.

