Dodge City police arrest student in school threat more than a week before class starts
Dodge City police arrested a student accused of making a threat of violence against the high school more than a week before classes start.
The Dodge City Police Department said in a Facebook post that a concerned parent called officers Thursday morning with information about a possible threat of violence to the high school. Investigators later arrested a 13-year-old high school student.
Police said criminal threat charges are expected to be filed by the Ford County attorney’s office. The nature of the threat was not released.
The first day of school is Aug. 20, the USD 443 district calendar shows.
