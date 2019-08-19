Andover police K-9 Thor dies after illness weeks before he was to retire

Thor the Belgian Malinois was a K-9 officer who died Saturday following a brief illness. Anndover Police Department

An Andover police dog died just a few weeks before he was to retire.

Thor the Belgian Malinois would have turned 10 years old next month. The K-9 died Saturday following a brief illness, the Andover Police Department said in a Facebook post.

“Thor was a dual purpose K-9 trained and certified through the Kansas Police Dog Association (KPDA) in both drug detection including Marijuana, Heroin, Methamphetamine and Cocaine, as well as, Patrol Tactics which included building and evidence searching, and had many successful searches during his 8+ year career,” the department said. “Thor was also certified in Tracking and Trailing, and loved to go to the schools and community events to perform demonstrations.”

A memorial tribute is planned for Thor at 1 p.m. Saturday at the amphitheater in Central Park. Andover police officers will wear a black band of mourning through Saturday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW