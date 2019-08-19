Electric scooters banned from Open Streets ICT event in Wichita, organizers say

Test driving VeoRide, the newest electric scooter in Wichita Wichita Eagle reporter Dion Lefler field tests a VeoRide electric scooter in Old Town. VeoRide this week became the second company to rent out scooters in the city. (Aug. 14, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita Eagle reporter Dion Lefler field tests a VeoRide electric scooter in Old Town. VeoRide this week became the second company to rent out scooters in the city. (Aug. 14, 2019)

Electric scooters are banned from Open Streets ICT, an event next month that closes down a major city street to motorized vehicles.

Event organizers announced the decision Monday in a Facebook post.

“With all the excitement buzzing around with the roll out of the new scooters downtown, we thought it’s a great time to remind everyone that ALL motorized vehicles will NOT be allowed at Open Streets ICT,” the post said. “The philosophy of Open Streets ICT is to promote healthy active living through active transportation. For safety reasons, the route will be geo-fenced to not allow any public scooters during the event.”

The Sept. 22 event, which is organized by Wichita Parks & Recreation, closes 4.1 miles of Douglas Avenue from Delano to College Hill. Organizers say on their website that the free, community-building event will be “a full day of biking, fun physical activities, music, dancing, yoga, and much more.”

No motorized vehicles are allowed, including the rented electric scooters, accept for electric wheelchairs. Otherwise, only human-powered vehicles are permitted.

