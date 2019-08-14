Sedgwick County deputy wanted in felony case left the country, authorities say

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Derick A. Chandler, 29, went missing Monday after he was identified as a suspect in a felony case out of Sumner County. Authorities are asking the public to help locate him. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office

A local road patrol deputy wanted in a felony case out of Sumner County left the country.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in an email Wednesday that Derick A. Chandler’s “location has been determined to be outside of the United States” but wouldn’t say where exactly he went.

Authorities on Tuesday asked for public tips about Chandler’s whereabouts after he was identified as a suspect in a criminal case under investigation by the Wellington Police Department. The Sheriff’s Office said given the new information, it “is no longer seeking the public’s help” finding him.

Wellington police Chief Tracy Heath said Tuesday that Chandler, a longtime resident of Wellington, was last seen by relatives at his home a week ago. He took several guns and personal property at that time and hadn’t spoken to them since.

He was possibly spotted early Monday in Wichita driving his white 2015 Dodge Charger, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Chandler worked as a road patrol deputy for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, where he’s been employed for just short of two years. Agency spokesman Lt. Tim Myers said Wednesday that Chandler has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.