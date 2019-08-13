A wanted deputy went missing Monday. Authorities ask for public’s help to find him

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Derick A. Chandler, 29, went missing Monday after he was identified as a suspect in a felony case out of Sumner County. Authorities are asking the public to help locate him. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office

A local road patrol deputy wanted in a felony case out of Sumner County is missing — and authorities are asking the public to help find him.

Derick Ambrose Chandler, 29, disappeared after Wellington police and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office identified him as a suspect in the felony case, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Col. Greg Pollock said at a Tuesday morning news conference. Chandler may have been in Wichita early Monday driving 2015 Dodge Charger that’s white with a black stripe. The car has a 60-day temporary tag.

Pollock asked anyone who sees Chandler or the Charger to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency, but he urged the public to avoid approaching him.

“Chandler is listed as a missing person through the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, but he’s wanted for questioning in a felony investigation. We believe he may be a harm to himself and/or others,” Pollock said.

The public, he said, “should not take matters into their own hands.”

Pollock would not discuss the nature of the felony investigation Tuesday, and instead referred questions to the Wellington Police Department and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Chandler has worked for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for one year, 10 months, Pollock said. He is assigned as a road patrol deputy.