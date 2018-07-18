Kansas man admits to taking videos while having sex with girls in the Philippines

A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography while he had sex with girls in the Philippines.

Anthony Shultz, 55, a commercial helicopter pilot in Lindsborg, pleaded guilty to three counts of producing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a press release.

“The case began in April 2016 when the FBI received a tip that a U.S. citizen was sexually abusing minors in the Philippines, producing live-streaming videos and distributing videos via the internet to users who paid to see them,” federal prosecutors said when Shultz was charged.





Shultz had been charged with two counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place with a minor victim, two counts of sex trafficking of children, selling or buying children, three counts of producing child pornography, possessing child pornography and identity theft.

In his guilty plea, Shultz admitted to having sex with a 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl in the Philippines. He took video of the sexual encounters and took them to his Kansas home.

One of the videos shows Shultz giving money to the 15-year-old girl after having sex with her, prosecutors said. He also produced child pornography from a Skype live-stream where he had the mother of an 8-year-old girl exposed the child’s genitals.

Shultz told agents that “during and after” his sexual encounters with one of the Filipino girls, he provided her and her sister food, clothing and computer equipment.

Production of child pornography carries a penalty of a fine up to $250,000 and between 15 and 30 years in federal prison.