Halstead woman, 19, killed in car-semi collision

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 19-year-old Halstead woman died Friday after her car was hit by a semi at 119th Street West and 109th Street North.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in an email Monday that Erin R. Farley was driving a white 2008 Suzuki Forenza north on 119th Street West when she “pulled out in front of the semi and was struck” at about 1:30 p.m. When authorities arrived, Farley was unresponsive in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the 2006 Freightliner semi, 56-year-old Thelma Vaughn of Wichita, wasn’t hurt. She was traveling east on 109th Street North when the collision occurred, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW