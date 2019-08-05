Crime & Courts
Halstead woman, 19, killed in car-semi collision
A 19-year-old Halstead woman died Friday after her car was hit by a semi at 119th Street West and 109th Street North.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in an email Monday that Erin R. Farley was driving a white 2008 Suzuki Forenza north on 119th Street West when she “pulled out in front of the semi and was struck” at about 1:30 p.m. When authorities arrived, Farley was unresponsive in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman driving the 2006 Freightliner semi, 56-year-old Thelma Vaughn of Wichita, wasn’t hurt. She was traveling east on 109th Street North when the collision occurred, the Sheriff’s Office said.
