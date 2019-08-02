Wichita civilian volunteers to monitor Old Town surveillance cameras for police

‘I hope people don’t perceive this as ‘Big Brother.’ ’ Wichita police are using cameras installed in the Old Town area for traffic enforcement. The cameras are monitored from the Fifth floor of City Hall. (Nov. 8, 2017) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita police are using cameras installed in the Old Town area for traffic enforcement. The cameras are monitored from the Fifth floor of City Hall. (Nov. 8, 2017)

A new batch of civilian volunteers will monitor surveillance cameras for Wichita police starting Friday afternoon, police say.

The practice came under fire a year and a half ago when the cameras were first installed. The Wichita Eagle reported Wichita police were being dispatched by camera monitors to write tickets for minor traffic infractions in Old Town.

Wichita city officials at the time said that wasn’t the point of the cameras and assured the public that Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay was drafting an ordinance to clarify acceptable use of the cameras.

That was in December 2017.

Since then, Wichita police have declined to say whether that practice will continue. The cameras provide high-definition, 24/7 surveillance. They can zoom in close enough to read a license plate.

Wichita police published a draft policy that would guide how the cameras are used and asked for public comment last August. No final policy for the cameras has been approved.

The policy that was presented would have allowed the cameras to be used for traffic enforcement, with written approval by the police chief.

The new volunteers will be alumni of the Citizen’s Police Academy, a program that teaches civilians about local policing for a few hours each week for just over three months.

The volunteers start watching the cameras at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Wichita police said in an email sent out to local media.

Ramsay is scheduled for a news conference at 3 p.m. Friday to answer questions.

It’s unclear if the cameras will be used to monitor use of the city’s electric-assisted rental scooters. The City Council passed an ordinance in June setting out rules for those scooters downtown.

Some of the rules include: no riding on the sidewalk, no riding past 9 p.m. or dusk, one person at a time and no riding under the age 18.

Police have been giving warnings but are expected to start enforcing the rules by giving out tickets this month.