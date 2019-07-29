Wichita car dealership fined for not disclosing recall, unlicensed staff

How to see if your car is under recall Here is how to check whether or not your vehicle needs to be repaired as part of a recall via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is how to check whether or not your vehicle needs to be repaired as part of a recall via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A Wichita car dealership has agreed to pay a $10,000 fine after an unlicensed salesperson sold a vehicle and another didn’t disclose a safety recall to a car buyer.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office says it launched an investigation into O.R. Auto Sales, 1520 E. Douglas, and its employees after receiving a complaint about their business practices. According to court records, an employee, Jason Rivas, on Feb. 11, 2018, sold a 2010 Ford Taurus to a customer for $1,612.50 without having the proper licenses and while the dealership was “not licensed to conduct an authorized credit sale.” Dealerships and their salespeople are supposed to be licensed with the Kansas Department of Revenue.

The complaint caused the DA’s office to continue watching the dealership’s sales and about four months later — on June 18, 2018 — another salesperson sold a 2012 Kia Optima to a Wichita man for $3,687.50 without addressing or disclosing a safety recall, court records say. The recall called for an inspection of the car’s engine long block assembly and a replacement, if warranted.

Both issues at O.R. Auto Sales violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, which is meant to protect customers from unconscionable and deceptive business practices.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The DA’s office said the dealership, its owner Odis Roberson and the unlicensed salesperson — Rivas — agreed to pay the fine as part of a consent judgment filed in Sedgwick County District Court last week. They also agreed to follow good business practices including disclosing active safety recalls prior to a vehicle’s sale and cooperate with any future complaint investigations, court records show.

You can check for recalls on a vehicle at www.safercar.gov/vin.