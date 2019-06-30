Former Wichita used car salesman admits he threatened customers who complained, DA says

Getty Images

A former used car salesman at a now-closed downtown Wichita car lot admitted to threatening customers who complained, the district attorney said.

Abdallah “Ada” Alashqar, 27, of Wichita, was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay $44,500 in restitution to two victims, District Attorney Marc Bennett said Friday in a news release. Alashqar had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal threat and one count of felony theft.

“An investigation showed Alashqar threatened customers who complained about the used cars that they purchased at his lot,” Bennett said in the release. “Evidence presented in court showed Alashqar also defrauded his bank by cashing a worthless check and then spending the proceeds.”

Additional charges of forgery and theft in Sedgwick County District Court were dismissed as part of the plea deal. If Alashqar were to violate the terms of his probation, he could serve 12 months in prison.

Alashqar was the owner of the now-defunct Adams Auto Sales & Repairs, 220 E. Kellogg. He ran the business with his brother, Obada Alashqar, 25.

The younger brother was previously ordered to pay over $15,000 in restitution after a business fraud case. Prosecutors said he kept money he was supposed to pay NextGear Capital, which financed the used cars the dealership bought for resale.





The Alashqar brothers were previously ordered to pay over half a million dollars in a civil judgment after they ignored a lawsuit by the District Attorney’s Office consumer protection division. Prosecutors had alleged 48 violations by the brothers and their car lot, including failure to disclose safety recalls, failure to provide car titles, taking customer trade-in vehicles without paying for them, selling vehicles “as is” and not having an auto dealer license with the Kansas Department of Revenue.

The brothers failed to appear in court on that case.