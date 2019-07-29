Teenage brothers shot outside of Wichita home

Police ask for help finding person who shot brothers Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said his agency is asking for the public's help finding whoever shot two teenage brothers outside of their home on Sunday. (July 29, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said his agency is asking for the public's help finding whoever shot two teenage brothers outside of their home on Sunday. (July 29, 2019)

Wichita police are asking for help finding whoever is responsible for shooting two teenage brothers outside of their home Sunday night.

Officer Charley Davidson said the brothers, 17 and 19, were approached by four people in a white Chrysler 300 while they were at their home in the 2300 block of North Mascot sometime before 8 p.m. Sunday. Davidson said one of the people in the car got out and fired shots at the teens before the car drove off. The 17-year-old was hit in the abdomen and his brother was hit on a foot.

Their home is near 21st and Arkansas.

Both brothers were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who knows who is responsible for it to call detectives at 316-268-4407 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.

Davidson said the brothers were targeted, but as of Monday morning he had no description of the suspect or suspects to release to the public to aid in their capture.

“Detectives are following up on leads in the case,” Davidson said Monday, adding that the investigation “remains active.”