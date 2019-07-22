Man shot while sitting on front porch early Monday morning

Man shot while sitting on his front porch A Wichita man was shot several times while he was sitting on his front porch Monday morning. Police say someone from the public knows who did it and are asking for help. (July 22, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Wichita man was shot several times while he was sitting on his front porch Monday morning. Police say someone from the public knows who did it and are asking for help. (July 22, 2019)

A Wichita man was shot several times while he was sitting on his front porch early Monday morning, and police say they need tips from the public about who did it.

“I know someone out there has information. We need that person to come forward,” said Officer Paul Cruz, spokesman for the Wichita Police Department.

Cruz said the 43-year-old man was sitting outside of his home in the 5800 block of East Pine when he was approached by “unknown suspects,” who fired several rounds at him. Police think the man was targeted but don’t know by whom. The shooting happened at about 12:20 a.m. Monday.

The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and is cooperating with investigators, Cruz said. Four people inside the house at the time of the shooting — a man, 18; a woman, 36; and girls 14 and 16 — were not hurt.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tips, which are anonymous, can also be left online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com, or using the P3 mobile app.