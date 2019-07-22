Wichita police officer injured in crash outside City Hall after car ran red light

A Wichita police SUV was involved in a crash at Central and Main outside City Hall on Monday. (July 22, 2019) The Wichita Eagle

Update:

Police Lt. Lenny Rose said an officer was hurt in a three-vehicle wreck in downtown Wichita Monday evening.

Crash investigators determined that a black Chevy Impala southbound on Main ran the red light at Central and struck a red Dodge Charger at around 6:48 p.m., Rose said. That second car, which was westbound, then hit the police SUV, a Chevy Tahoe. The patrol vehicle rolled multiple times.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but “is OK,” Rose said. The occupants of the two cars were not taken to a hospital and did not report any serious injuries.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The police officer had been responding to a non-emergency 911 call at the time of the crash, and the patrol vehicle did not have lights or sirens activated.

It is unknown if the Impala was speeding at the time of the crash. Speed limits in downtown Wichita are 30 mph, Rose said.

The department will open an internal investigation into the wreck, as is standard procedure in officer-involved crashes.

Original story:

A Wichita police SUV was involved in a three-vehicle crash outside City Hall on Monday.

Emergency crews were called a little before 7 p.m. to an accident at Central and Main, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. She said she was not allowed to release any additional information, including whether any injuries were reported.

At the scene, a patrol vehicle had obvious damage to its front end and passenger side. A red car and a black car had lost their front bumpers. Debris littered several lanes of Central just west of the intersection with Main.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is at the scene investigating the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.