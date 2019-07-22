CEO of Wichita-based restaurant management company will join Kansas Board of Regents

2017: Sasnak Management’s HomeGrown concept debuts FILE VIDEO -- Sasnak Management president Jon Rolph shows off the company's new breakfast concept, HomeGrown, at NewMarket North. (Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle/May 23, 2017) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FILE VIDEO -- Sasnak Management president Jon Rolph shows off the company's new breakfast concept, HomeGrown, at NewMarket North. (Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle/May 23, 2017)

The Senate has confirmed Gov. Laura Kelly’s three appointments to the Kansas Board of Regents, including the CEO of a Wichita restaurant business.

Jon Rolph, president and CEO of Thrive Restaurant Group, formerly known as Sasnak Management, will be joined by Shellaine “Shelly” Kiblinger of Cherryvale, and Cheryl Harrison-Lee of Gardner.

Kiblinger is superintendent of Cherryvale Public Schools and holds degrees from Kansas State University and Pittsburg State University, the Board of Regents said in a news release. Harrison-Lee most recently served as Gardner city administrator and holds degrees from the University of Florida and the University of South Carolina. Rolph earned his degree at Baylor University.

The three new regents will serve on the nine-member governing body of the state’s six regents universities and other educational institutions. They are filling the positions formerly held by David Murfin of Wichita, Dennis Mullin of Manhattan, and Daniel Thomas of Mission Hills.