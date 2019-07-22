Police looking for man who robbed north-side dollar store in ski mask

Police seek help finding Dollar Tree robber Wichita police spokesman Officer Paul Cruz said an armed, masked man robbed the Dollar Tree at 21st and Woodlawn on Saturday night. Police need helping finding him. (July 22, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita police spokesman Officer Paul Cruz said an armed, masked man robbed the Dollar Tree at 21st and Woodlawn on Saturday night. Police need helping finding him. (July 22, 2019)

An armed, masked robber stole cash from a north-side Wichita dollar store on Saturday, and police are asking the public to help identify him.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, walked into the Dollar Tree at 2120 N. Woodlawn around 9 p.m. Saturday, pointed a silver handgun at two employees and demanded money and their cellphones, Wichita police spokesman Officer Paul Cruz said. The employees gave the robber cash but refused to turn over the phones. The robber then ran out of the store and to the west, Cruz said.

Neither of the employees was hurt. The robber is described as black, about 5-foot-7, around 170 pounds and was wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and a ski mask during the robbery, Cruz said.

Anyone who saw him or knows his identity is asked to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and the tipster may be eligible for a cash reward if their information results in an arrest.

