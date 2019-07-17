Crime & Courts
FBI searching for armed robber who stole cash from south Wichita bank
The FBI is searching for an armed man who robbed a south Wichita bank on Wednesday morning.
The Southwest National Bank at 3101 S. Seneca was robbed by a man sometime before 8:30 a.m., FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton said by e-mail. The man showed bank employees a hand gun and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Patton said.
No one was hurt.
The suspect is described as a black man who is about 40, about six feet tall and wearing a black ski mask and dark colored clothing.
Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson confirmed that WPD is helping the FBI with an investigation in the area of First and Chautauqua where a heavy law enforcement presence was being reported Wednesday morning. But it was immediately unclear whether that investigation is connected to the bank robbery suspect.
The FBI plans to release photos of the alleged robber later Wednesday. This is a developing news situation. Check Kansas.com later for updates.
