How 72-year-old woman died still unclear, police say

A Wichita police spokesman said Tuesday it remains unclear whether a 72-year-old woman’s death involved foul play or was otherwise suspicious.

“We just don’t know,” Officer Charley Davidson said.

The woman’s daughter found her unconscious in a home in the 2700 block of East 10th Street, near Grove, around 6:15 p.m. Monday and called 911. When officers arrived, they found the unresponsive woman inside with her daughter and a man, who Davidson said is an acquaintance of the family.

Officers tried to revive the woman until emergency medical services personnel arrived but couldn’t save her. She was pronounced dead at the home, Davidson said.

Initial reports about the death mentioned that a possible disturbance may have preceded the woman’s death. But on Tuesday, Davidson said he wasn’t “aware of any type of disturbance at this time.”

“But our investigators are still checking into all the facts of what happened,” he said.

Davidson gave few details about what police saw when they went into the house and refused to say whether the woman was injured in any way. He said authorities are awaiting an autopsy to determine the woman’s cause of death.

Investigators plan to interview the male acquaintance who was at the home to see if he knows how the woman died, Davidson said. Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.