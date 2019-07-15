Wichita police investigating death of woman in her 70s after ‘possible disturbance’

The Wichita Eagle

Police are investigating the death of a woman in her 70s at a Wichita home.

Emergency crews responded at around 6:15 p.m. Monday to an unknown call for emergency medical services at a home in the 2700 block of east 10th Street, Officer Kevin Wheeler said in a news release. Officers at the scene “were made aware of a possible disturbance inside a residence.”

At the home, police found a woman in her 70s who was unresponsive, Wheeler said. Paramedics performed first aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman and male were at the home at the time.

The circumstances of her death are unknown and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

