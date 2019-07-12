U.S. marshals catch Valley Center man charged in April killing

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Wichita police say a Valley Center man has been arrested and charged in the April drive-by shooting death of 23-year-old Marquez Hutton.

U.S. marshals tracked 27-year-old Malcolm J. Norris to Texas and took him into custody in connection with Hutton’s April 1 killing, Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said Friday. Norris, who was extradited to Kansas to face prosecution, has been charged with first-degree felony murder.

Sedgwick County Jail records show his arrest and booking date as July 1. Norris made a first appearance in court a day later, according to Sedgwick County District Court records.

Hutton’s body was discovered outside of a home in the 1200 block of North Minnesota after a man called 911 to report gunfire in his neighborhood. Police have previously said that Hutton didn’t live at the home where his body was found and that he was in the area to meet one or more people the night he died.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting. But the legal document that charges Norris with first-degree murder alleges the deadly shooting happened in connection with a marijuana deal. A judge issued a warrant for Norris’ arrest on May 30.

Norris is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.