Melissa Heinzman found, arrested after allegedly running over sheriff deputy’s foot
The woman suspected of running over a sheriff deputy’s foot last month has been arrested.
Melissa Heinzman, 45, was arrested, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Tim Myers confirmed Tuesday night. She had not yet been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail as of 10:30 p.m. She was wanted on suspicion of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.
Heinzman allegedly ran over the foot of a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputy and dragged the deputy on a Wichita road when fleeing a June 23 traffic stop. The deputy’s equipment was caught on the SUV during the incident, and she was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
