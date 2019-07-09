Melissa Heinzman found, arrested after allegedly running over sheriff deputy’s foot

Driver runs over Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy’s foot Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Justin Maxfield said suspect Melissa Heinzman drove over a deputy's foot in Wichita, KS, after the cop pulled her over for a felony arrest warrant Sunday. (June 23, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Justin Maxfield said suspect Melissa Heinzman drove over a deputy's foot in Wichita, KS, after the cop pulled her over for a felony arrest warrant Sunday. (June 23, 2019)

The woman suspected of running over a sheriff deputy’s foot last month has been arrested.

Melissa Heinzman, 45, was arrested, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Tim Myers confirmed Tuesday night. She had not yet been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail as of 10:30 p.m. She was wanted on suspicion of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

Heinzman allegedly ran over the foot of a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputy and dragged the deputy on a Wichita road when fleeing a June 23 traffic stop. The deputy’s equipment was caught on the SUV during the incident, and she was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

