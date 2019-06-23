Sheriff’s office looking for driver who ran over deputy’s foot at Wichita traffic stop

Melissa Heinzman mug shot Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who injured a deputy during an attempted arrest Sunday afternoon.

The deputy had pulled over Melissa Heinzman at around 3:30 p.m. on 21st Street North near I-135 to arrest her on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants, sheriff’s Sgt. Justin Maxfield said.

The deputy went up the the driver’s window and asked the woman inside to exit the vehicle. Instead, Heinzman drove off, Maxfield said.

As she fled, some of the deputy’s equipment became caught on the SUV and the deputy was dragged about 100 feet, Maxfield said. The vehicle also ran over the deputy’s foot. The deputy was taken to hospital with serious injuries, including a possible broken ankle.

Heinzman was driving a white 1999 Ford Explorer with license plate tag number 317 GMM. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Her felony warrant out of Sedgwick County was for violation of the offender registration act, Maxfield said. Kansas Department of Corrections records show 45-year-old Melissa Jean Heinzman has prior convictions for violation of the offender registration act, driving while a habitual violator and distribution or possession with intent to distribute drugs.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.