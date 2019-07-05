Carjacker assaults 82-year-old man, steals truck at Towne East Square

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An 82-year-old man was assaulted and had his truck stolen Thursday morning, Officer Kevin Wheeler with the Wichita Police Department said at a briefing Friday.

“At approximately 8:50 Thursday morning, officers were dispatched to a carjacking in a parking lot at Towne East Square Mall,” Wheeler said.

“Upon arrival, officers contacted an 82-year-old male victim who reported that an unknown male suspect assaulted him and then stole his red 2012 Ford F-150.”

Wheeler said the truck has been found, but police are still searching for the carjacker.

“The investigation revealed that the victim was walking out of the mall with his vehicle keys in his hand. The unknown suspect approached him and demanded the keys,” Wheeler said. “The victim refused and was threatened by the suspect. The suspect pushed him, causing him to fall.”

He said the victim received a “very minor injury.”

“The suspect then took the keys and ran from the scene, but returned shortly after and drove off in the victim’s truck west on Kellogg,” Wheeler said.

He described the suspect as a white male in his 20s who stood at 5-8 and weighed about 150 pounds. He was described as wearing a black tank top, plaid shorts and black socks.

Police are asking anyone with information about the carjacking to call (316) 268-4177.