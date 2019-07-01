Kansas man killed when SUV crosses highway center line and crashes into semi, KHP says

. Wichita Eagle file photo

The Kansas Highway Patrol investigated a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon that led to the death of a 60-year-old man.

James J. Rohr, 60, of Ransom, died at the scene of a wreck on U.S. 283 in Trego County, the highway patrol said in a crash report. Rohr had been driving a 2007 Pontiac SUV northbound on the highway when it drifted across the center line and collided with a 2014 Peterbilt semi at around 1:22 p.m.

The 27-year-old Norton man driving the semi was not injured, KHP troopers said in the report.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW