State
Kansas man killed when SUV crosses highway center line and crashes into semi, KHP says
The Kansas Highway Patrol investigated a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon that led to the death of a 60-year-old man.
James J. Rohr, 60, of Ransom, died at the scene of a wreck on U.S. 283 in Trego County, the highway patrol said in a crash report. Rohr had been driving a 2007 Pontiac SUV northbound on the highway when it drifted across the center line and collided with a 2014 Peterbilt semi at around 1:22 p.m.
The 27-year-old Norton man driving the semi was not injured, KHP troopers said in the report.
Comments