Suspect in Dodge City child rape case arrested in New Mexico, police say

Jeremy Jason Jacquez Dodge City Police Department

The suspect in a child rape case in Kansas has been arrested in New Mexico, law enforcement officials said.

The Dodge City Police Department said that Jeremy Jason Jacquez, 44, was arrested Tuesday by the Alamogordo Police Department. He had an arrest warrant from Ford County for charges of criminal sodomy, aggravated criminal sodomy of a child under 14, rape of a child under 14 and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Officers were first told on Friday about a sexual abuse case involving a girl, Dodge City police said in a Facebook post.

“Detectives moved quickly to investigate the allegations but by the time they attempted to locate the suspect the same day, he was nowhere to be found,” police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The case was presented to the county attorney, criminal charges filed and an arrest warrant was issued, according to the Facebook post. Police then followed a lead that Jacquez was in New Mexico, and Alamogordo police “responded immediately and through a relentless multi-hour effort were able to capture Mr. Jacquez last night.”