Recognize the back of these school burglars’ heads? Wichita police want your help

Wichita police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a burglary of an elementary school.

Cloud Elementary School, 1212 W. 25th Street North, was burglarized early on June 17. The burglars took computers, iPads and projectors from the school, Wichita police said in a news release posted on Facebook.

Posted along with the information about the robbery are four surveillance photographs of two suspects, both inside the school and outside the Evergreen Neighborhood Center after 1 a.m. on June 17.

None of the photos shows the suspects’ faces.

Both suspects appear to be wearing hooded sweatshirts, one light colored and one dark colored. They have dark hair that’s either wavy or curly.

The suspect in the light-colored hoodie was wearing sandals over socks with shorts. The shorts were khaki; the sandals were black; the socks were white.

The suspect in the dark-colored hoodie was wearing khaki pants. The style of shoes is unclear.

If you have information on the identities of either suspect or have any information on the case, Wichita police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.