After teen shot in face, Wichita police say there’s ‘unfortunate lack of cooperation’

Wichita police say “an unfortunate lack of cooperation” is hampering their investigation of an early Thursday morning shooting where a teenage man was shot in the face.

Police were called at around 12:15 a.m. to a shooting in the 2200 block of North Minnesota, Officer Paul Cruz said. First responders found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his face. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Officers discovered multiple scenes connected to the shooting, Cruz said. The incident started at around 24th and Piatt and continued about half a mile south to 21st and Minnesota. A home on North Piatt was struck by gunfire, but the one person inside wasn’t hurt.

Multiple shooters fired several shots from different weapons during the incident, which may have been a drive-by shooting, Cruz said. It was unknown Thursday morning if the injured teenager fired any weapons himself or was otherwise connected to the incident. Cruz said police are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.

“This incident is not random,” he said. “There’s an unfortunate lack of cooperation in this case.”

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.