Police identify victim in fatal shooting Saturday evening

The Wichita Police Department has identified the 35-year-old man who was killed in a Saturday-evening shooting at a family gathering that left two other men with gunshot wounds.

Justin Green of Wichita was pronounced dead in a parking lot on the 2400 block of E. 17th Street North, Capt. Brent Allred said at a briefing Monday morning.

“Upon arrival, officers located Green with a gunshot wound to his body,” Allred said.

A short time later, a 25-year-old male with a gunshot wound arrived at an area hospital, he said. The man was treated and released from the hospital.

A third man who police say was involved in the incident was taken to the hospital “with serious but non-life-threatening injuries” Monday morning, Allred said.

“At approximately 5:50 a.m. this morning, officers responded to a residence in the 3800 block of W. Cornelison in reference to a 22-year-old male who was involved in Saturday’s shooting and had multiple gunshot wounds,” Allred said Monday.

He said an investigation has revealed that the shooting took place outside a family gathering.

“Multiple shots were fired. Multiple people were involved, and those three individuals were struck by gunfire,” Allred said.

But police think the men involved in the conflict weren’t family.

“I would call them acquaintances,” Allred said. “They know each other.

He said multiple people were shooting and being shot at. Police are still looking for several people they know were at the gathering.

Allred said some documented gang members were involved in the incident, but that he doesn’t think Green was one of them.

He said police are still trying to piece together what happened, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call detectives at (316) 268-4407.