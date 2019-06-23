One man killed, another injured in north Wichita shooting, police say

Wichita police are investigating a Saturday evening shooting that killed one man and left a second man injured.

Police were called at around 6:40 p.m. Saturday to a shooting in the area of 17th and Poplar, Officer Charley Davidson said. Officers found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man arrived at an area hospital a short time later. The 25-year-old man had a gunshot wound, and was treated and released from the hospital, Davidson said.

Investigators determined that a disturbance among multiple people led to gunfire, and the men were hit, Davidson said. The investigation is ongoing, and police say the shooting was not a random incident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.