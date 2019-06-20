Kansas woman who had child porn on her phone sentenced to 5 years in prison, feds say

Kayla Michelle Simpson mug shot (Oct. 29, 2015) Kansas Department of Corrections

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to 5 years in federal prison after law enforcement found child porn on her phone.

Kayla Michelle Simpson, 24, of Junction City, was sentenced Thursday after previously pleading to one count of possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release.

Simpson’s iPhone was seized by law enforcement on Sept. 20, 2016, prosecutors said. As part of her plea, she admitted that her phone contained images of her having sex with a girl.

Simpson has previously been convicted of a child sex crime in Geary County, state prison records show. The Kansas Department of Corrections lists a conviction in a 2015 indecent solicitation of a child case in her criminal history. She spent time in prison after an April 2017 probation violation, then was paroled to detainer in February 2018.

She is not listed in the Kansas Bureau of Investigation offender registry.