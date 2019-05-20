Female ex-employee of Kansas mental health prison charged with having sex with inmate

Jennifer Lynn Stevenson mug shot Pawnee County Jail

An ex-employee of a Kansas prison has been charged with having unlawful sexual relations with an inmate of the mental health facility.

Jennifer Lynn Stevenson, 31, of Otis, was charged in Pawnee County District Court with one felony count of unlawful sexual relations with an inmate. Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett announced the criminal charge Monday in a joint news release with the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility.

Stevenson is a former employee of the prison, and the alleged crime occurred in August and September 2018. The case was investigated by the Kansas Department of Corrections special investigators.

“The Kansas Department of Corrections has a zero tolerance on issues of this nature,” said Donald Langford, Warden of the mental health facility, in a statement. “It unfairly discredits the professional demeanor and behavior of other staff members.”

Stevenson was booked into the Pawnee County Jail and released following her first appearance. She is scheduled to appear in court again May 30 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted, she faces a presumptive prison sentence between 31 and 130 months.