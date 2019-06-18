Texas woman pulled over by Kansas trooper had 4.4 pounds of cocaine, feds say

. Wichita Eagle file photo

A Texas woman pulled over by a Kansas state trooper two months ago has been charged with a drug trafficking crime, federal prosecutors said.

Dora Elizabeth Arteaga, 42, of Houston, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper stopped Arteaga on April 14 on a highway near Plains in Meade County, prosecutors said. Law enforcement officers found about 4.4 pounds of cocaine in a bag behind the driver’s seat, and Arteaga was arrested on drug charges.

If convicted, Arteaga faces 5 to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $5 million.