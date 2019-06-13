Immigrant charged with drug crimes in Kansas had previously been deported, feds say

Pedro Cervantes mug shot Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office

A man who was arrested last week in Wichita and has been charged with multiple drug and gun crimes had previously been deported from the United States, federal prosecutors said.

Pedro Cervantes is charged with possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as possessing a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking and possessing a gun while in the country illegally. The criminal charges were filed last week in federal court.

Cervantes was arrested June 6 after the Wichita Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant at a home in the 3000 block of North Wellington, near 29th and Broadway, according to court documents.

An ATF special agent wrote in an affidavit that investigators found guns, drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the house.

Drugs were found in plastic bags on the dining room table. The document doesn’t detail the amount of cocaine, meth and marijuana that was found, stating only that the amount seized indicates it was likely intended for distribution. Additional drugs were found in the kitchen, as well as supplies to package drugs.

Several digital scales with drug residues and a “large quantity” of cash were also found on the dining room table.

Investigators found ammunition and three guns, including a Glock handgun, a 12 gauge Mossberg shotgun and a Colt rifle that had been reported stolen in Wichita in 2016.

Cervantes admitted that he lived at the home and owned the guns and drugs, the ATF agent said. He had been deported from the U.S. in 2015, according to the affidavit, and thus “is an illegal alien prohibited from possessing firearms.”