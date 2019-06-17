Crime & Courts

Woman found in intersection with critical injuries was likely hit by car, police say

Police ask for help after woman, 36, found hurt in road

Wichita police say they think a 36-year-old woman found lying injured in an intersection early Saturday morning was probably hit by a car. They need help finding it. (June 17, 2019) By
Wichita police say a 36-year-old woman found lying in an west-side intersection early Saturday morning was probably hit by a car — and they need help finding it.

A passerby found the woman lying on the road at Harry and Martinson, near Seneca, around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Wichita police spokesman Officer Paul Cruz said. She was hospitalized and is improving but remained in critical condition Monday, he said.

“It’s likely that the female was struck by a vehicle,” Cruz said. A witness reported seeing a blue Dodge Charger in the area around the time the woman was found, he said, but it’s unclear whether that car had anything to do with her injuries.

Anyone with information about the Charger or who knows how the woman was harmed is asked to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or using the P3 mobile application.

Crimes Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

