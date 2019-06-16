Cut during argument leads to Wichita police standoff where dog helps in arrest, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

An argument between two people at a south Wichita house ended with both men hurt — one man cut and the other bitten by a police dog.

Wichita police were called at around 10 a.m. Sunday to a reported cutting at a home in the 3100 block of South Rutan, near 31st and Hillside, Sgt. Brian Goward said. Responding officers found a man in his 30s who had a cut to his arm. He was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

Officers then found themselves in a standoff with a suspect in the cutting, a second man also in his 30s, Goward said. Police made entry into the house after a “short standoff,” and a K-9 police dog assisted in the arrest.

The dog bit the man, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor puncture wounds, Goward said. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, though more booking charges may be added later.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Investigators determined that a verbal argument led to the fight where one man cut the other, but it is not yet known what they were arguing about, Goward said. Police had not yet searched the home as of about 1 p.m.