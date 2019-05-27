Man who pointed gun at cops after firing off rounds dies in Wichita police shooting

A man who was “sporadically” firing gunshots outside his home in the early morning hours of Memorial Day was shot and killed by law enforcement officers after pointing a gun at them, Wichita police say.

The 49-year-old man, who has not been identified, died at the south Wichita scene of what police described as an officer-involved incident.

Police responded at around 1:20 a.m. Monday to the 1900 block of South Glenn for a check shots call at a home, Officer Charley Davidson said. The caller had reported a neighbor firing shots outside his home.

“Officers arrived and observed the male sporadically exiting his home and continually firing shots outside of his home,” Davidson said. “The male ran out of his home onto Glenn Street, then ran to the south toward officers. The officers began giving verbal instructions to the male, who was armed with a handgun. The male then turned and ran northbound on Glenn Street.

“Officers encountered the male again at Dora and and Glenn, still armed with a handgun, and verbal instructions were again given to the male. The male pointed the handgun at officers, and Wichita Police Department Officers and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputies fired at the male.”

The shooting happened at around 1:53 a.m., and the 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, Davidson said. No other injuries were reported to officers or residents in the area, though at least two homes were struck by bullets.

Police officers have had prior contact with the man, Davidson said, but he did not elaborate.

It is not immediately known whether the man fired at the officers. Police said the investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected to be released Tuesday. The sheriff’s office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are assisting.