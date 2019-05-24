Wichita health clinic hired Oregon man to find medical professionals. He scammed them

Daniel Fielding Glickman mug shot Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office

A Wichita non-profit health clinic was scammed of $10,000 by an Oregon man hired to find medical professionals.

Daniel Fielding Glickman, 37, of Tigard, Oregon, pleaded guilty to two counts of deceptive commercial practice and agreed to refund $10,000 to GraceMed Health Clinic. As part of the plea deal, three other criminal charges were dismissed.

District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a news release that Glickman created an online company called FQHC Healthcare LLC that claimed to specialize in finding medical professionals for non-profit clinics across the country.

GraceMed, a non-profit clinic based in Wichita, hired Glickman in January 2018 to find candidates for two medical positions in Kansas. The non-profit paid Glickman $5,000 for each position it was trying to fill.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The investigation showed that the job candidates produced by the Oregon company either did not exist or were real medical professionals who had no idea that their names were being submitted as job candidates in Wichita,” Bennett said.

Glickman refunded the clinic and was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to the crimes. The district attorney’s office said Glickman’s website has been taken down.