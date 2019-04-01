Local

Teen was killed in ‘tragic firearm accident’ days after 14th birthday, school says

By Jason Tidd

April 01, 2019 05:48 PM

An online obituary states that Mason Sam Berk, 14, of Concordia, died Saturday at a hospital after an accidental shooting.
An online obituary states that Mason Sam Berk, 14, of Concordia, died Saturday at a hospital after an accidental shooting. Screencapture Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home
Officials at a Kansas school district said one of their teenage students was killed in a weekend shooting.

Concordia public schools superintendent Quentin Breese said in a statement that an 8th grade student was killed in a “tragic firearm accident” Saturday afternoon. His statement links to an online obituary for Mason Sam Berk.

The Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home obituary states that Mason had turned 14 years old five days before he died of an “accidental firearm discharge.” He was pronounced dead at Cloud County Health Center in Concordia.

“Mason was every bit a teenage boy, he loved hunting, being outdoors, country music, woodworking, K-State, the Chiefs and Royals but especially farming with his Dad,” the obituary states. “He had a heart bigger than life itself and loved his family, friends and acting silly or goofy.”

The Cloud County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the fatal gun shooting.

“Our USD 333 Crisis Team is available throughout the week for student counseling,” Breese said. “Your child may have unresolved feelings that he/she would like to discuss with you. You can help your child by listening carefully, not overreacting, accepting his/her feelings and answering questions according to your beliefs. ‘I don’t know’ is an answer too. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and community at this time.”

