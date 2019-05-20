Crime & Courts
Man sentenced for hauling 30 pounds of meth to Kansas hid drugs in spare tire
A California man charged with smuggling nearly 30 pounds of methamphetamine into Kansas to sell has been ordered to serve 10 years in federal prison.
Court records say Christian Delgado-Lopez, 30, hid the drugs in a spare tire of a rented Ford F-150. A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper who stopped the truck for a traffic infraction on June 3 on U.S. Highway 54 in Meade County discovered the meth after he gave Delgado-Lopez a warning ticket and asked to search the car, according to Delgado-Lopez’s plea agreement.
Delgado-Lopez, of Dana Point, California, and his passenger told the trooper that they were on their way to Wichita, a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s office said.
Delgado-Lopez pleaded guilty in February to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge John Broomes handed down the 10-year sentence Monday.
