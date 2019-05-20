Man sentenced for hauling 30 pounds of meth to Kansas hid drugs in spare tire

How marijuana affects your driving NIDA's Dr. Marilyn Huestis discusses new research, which used the most sophisticated driving simulator of its kind to mirror real-life situations. Results showed that marijuana use impairs one measure of driving performance. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NIDA's Dr. Marilyn Huestis discusses new research, which used the most sophisticated driving simulator of its kind to mirror real-life situations. Results showed that marijuana use impairs one measure of driving performance.

A California man charged with smuggling nearly 30 pounds of methamphetamine into Kansas to sell has been ordered to serve 10 years in federal prison.

Court records say Christian Delgado-Lopez, 30, hid the drugs in a spare tire of a rented Ford F-150. A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper who stopped the truck for a traffic infraction on June 3 on U.S. Highway 54 in Meade County discovered the meth after he gave Delgado-Lopez a warning ticket and asked to search the car, according to Delgado-Lopez’s plea agreement.

Delgado-Lopez, of Dana Point, California, and his passenger told the trooper that they were on their way to Wichita, a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s office said.

Delgado-Lopez pleaded guilty in February to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge John Broomes handed down the 10-year sentence Monday.

