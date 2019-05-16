Wichita police investigate reported rape of 91-year-old resident at nursing home

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Wichita police are investigating the reported rape of a 91-year-old woman resident at a nursing home by another resident.

Officers were called at around 10:23 p.m. Wednesday for a reported rape at a nursing home at 5808 West Eighth Street, police reports show. The alleged crime had occurred about an hour earlier.

A 91-year-old woman reported to police that she was sexually assaulted by someone she knew. The woman was taken to a hospital.





The address listed on the police report is that of Sandpiper Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, near Central and I-235.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Danielle Reicks, the nursing home’s administrator, said in a statement that one female resident made an allegation of abuse against another female resident.

“The facility takes any allegation or suspicion of abuse of a resident seriously and follows state and federal rules and regulations governing the reporting of such allegations or suspicions,” Reicks said. “... The staff and I hold the residents safety and care as our top priority. We are investigating this incident thoroughly and are working closely with Wichita law enforcement in its investigation.”





No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.