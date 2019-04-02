Man, 23, is Wichita’s latest homicide victim after drive-by shooting on north side

Wichita police discuss city’s latest homicide Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred provides information about the city's latest homicide. He spoke at Tuesday's daily police briefing. (April 2, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred provides information about the city's latest homicide. He spoke at Tuesday's daily police briefing. (April 2, 2019)

A 23-year-old man is Wichita’s latest homicide victim following an apparent drive-by shooting on the city’s north side.

Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred said authorities on Tuesday morning were still trying to notify the man’s family of his death. He did not release the man’s name because his family members hadn’t yet been told.

Allred said a man called 911 on Monday evening after hearing gunshots in his neighborhood. When officers arrived at around 8:40 p.m., they discovered the 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound, lying outside of a house in the 1200 block of North Minnesota. The address is near 13th and Grove. The man died at the scene, Allred said.

Allred said police think the 23-year-old was in the neighborhood to meet with one or more people. He did not live at the house where he was found.

The shooting was not random.

“We believe one of the individuals involved is a gang member,” Allred said in response to questions Tuesday morning. He did not give a suspect description or a description of any vehicle that might be involved, saying the department wasn’t yet ready to release that information to the public. Officers found one vehicle that was possibly connected but are still looking for a second, he said.

The man’s death brings the city’s homicide total for the year to seven. Five are criminal homicides, Allred said — meaning they weren’t deemed accidental or justified.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who knows who was involved is asked to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tips can also be left online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or through the P3 mobile app.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.