Judge sentences Evan Brewer’s mom to 25 years: ‘You actively participated in his murder’

Miranda Miller was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of her 3-year-old son, Evan Brewer.





Miller asked Sedgwick County District Judge Stephen Ternes for a lighter sentence Thursday, saying she, too, was a victim of her live-in boyfriend, Stephen Bodine.

Bodine was convicted of killing Evan and encasing the boy’s body in concrete to hide the death.

Miller and her attorney argued that Bodine brainwashed her and had her under a hypnotic trance, controlling her through physical violence, mental abuse and drugs.

Ternes and Evan’s family members who came to the hearing to argue for a harsher sentence weren’t buying it.

“While I did hear your statements, I must say after hearing the evidence in the trial that you are more than a mother who failed to protect her child. You actively participated in his murder,” Ternes said.

Miller pleaded guilty in late 2018 to second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, child abuse and aggravated endangering a child.