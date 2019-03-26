Small plane crashes at Newton airport, Harvey County emergency dispatcher says

A small plane has crashed at a Kansas airport.

Harvey County emergency dispatchers said a small plane crash was reported at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Newton City-County Airport, in the 800 block of North Oliver.

No injuries have been reported. It is not known how many people were in the airplane or what kind of plane it was.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.