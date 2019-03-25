Crime & Courts

Wichita man hospitalized after crashing motorcycle while speeding from cops, KHP says

By Jason Tidd

March 25, 2019 08:39 PM

File photo The Wichita Eagle
A Wichita man was hospitalized after crashing a motorcycle while speeding from cops, state troopers said.

Drew Taylor Eron, 19, of Wichita, was taken to Wesley Medical Center with a suspected serious injury after the Monday afternoon crash, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

Eron had been riding a 2016 Aprilia motorcycle eastbound on Harry Street “at a high rate of speed attempting to elude law enforcement,” the crash report states. He lost control of the motorcycle, went into the ditch and crashed. The motorcycle went airborne and landed in a creek bed, and Eron was thrown from the bike.

The crash was reported at around 2:40 p.m. on Harry Street east of Andover Road in Butler County.

