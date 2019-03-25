2 hurt after driver fleeing from cops crashes into their van, Wichita police say

Two people were taken to a hospital after a Wichita police chase ended in a crash Monday afternoon.

A Wichita Police Department officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 1700 block of North Minnesota at around 12:40 p.m. when the driver of the white Chevrolet Impala sped away, Officer Paul Cruz said.

“The vehicle initially stopped for the officer, and the officer was in the middle of the traffic stop when the driver fled in his vehicle,” Cruz said. “The officer pursued the vehicle.”

The car was southbound when it crashed into a westbound white Ford van about three blocks later, at 13th and Minnesota, which is about three blocks east of I-135.





A driver and passenger in the van were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. The driver of the car was arrested at the scene without further incident and refused medical treatment. The patrol vehicle was not involved in the wreck, and the officer was not injured.

Police were not able to provide further information on the initial reason for pulling over the vehicle, the speed of the car during the chase, whether the officer had called off the pursuit, a suspect description or if investigators had searched the Impala.

Wichita police are investigating the crash and the area is expected to be blocked off for several hours, Cruz said.