Great Bend baby’s dad arrested in her death from blunt force trauma, officials say

A 20-year-old Great Bend man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of his infant daughter, officials said Wednesday.
Cody Lane Reed, who has yet to be charged while the case is being reviewed by the Barton County prosecutor, was being held in the Barton County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond, officials said.
According to preliminary autopsy results, 5-month-old Lettizia Reed died of blunt force trauma to her head, the Great Bend Police Department said.
Reed, the father, conveyed to someone that he found his daughter unresponsive, and the baby’s mother was at work when emergency crews went to her apartment on Jan. 28, Police Chief David Bailey said Wednesday.
Lettizia was flown by air ambulance to a Wichita hospital, where she died of her injuries.
Reed was arrested Tuesday night in his daughter’s death while he was in jail on unrelated charges, Sheriff Brian Bellendir said.
The police chief said Wednesday that he didn’t foresee anyone else being arrested in the death.
The Great Bend Police Department is being assisted in the case by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Investigators ask that anyone with information about the case call the Great Bend Police Department, 620-793-4120, or Crime Stoppers, 620-792-1300.
