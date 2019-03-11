Overnight drive-by shooting hurts 25-year-old woman

Wichita police are looking for a silver or gray two-door vehicle seen leaving the scene of a drive-by shooting that hurt a 25-year-old woman overnight.
The woman was inside of a home in the 500 block of South Courtleigh, near Woodlawn and Kellogg, when someone fired “numerous gunshots” outside shortly before 2:30 a.m., Officer Kevin Wheeler said in a news release. Several people in the neighborhood called 911 to report the gunfire. Officers dispatched to the area discovered at least one home with damage.
“A resident of the home reported that a female, who was inside, had been struck and was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle,” Wheeler said in the release.
The woman was shot once in her left leg. The wound isn’t life threatening, police said. No one else was hurt.
It’s unclear what prompted the shooting, Wheeler said. Anyone with information about it or knows who is involved is encouraged to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or using the P3 mobile app.
Crime Stoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $2,500 cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.
Comments