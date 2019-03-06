Government asks to drop remaining charges against Michael O’Donnell

Federal prosecutors are seeking to drop five charges that had Michael O’Donnell’s jurors split earlier this week.

A motion filed Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office asks U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren to dismiss two counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering. Jurors on Monday delivered “not guilty” verdicts for O’Donnell on 21 counts of wire fraud but couldn’t decide unanimously on five other charges, resulting in a hung jury. The jury’s decision came after five days of witness testimony in O’Donnell’s trial and about four hours of deliberation.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a written statement after Monday’s verdict that his office was evaluating whether to continue pursuing the case. Prosecutors were expected to announce their intent at a status conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday in Melgren’s courtroom.

Neither O’Donnell or his attorney could be immediately reached for comment Wednesday evening.

The 34-year-old Republican commissioner was indicted last year on 26 counts alleging he misspent $10,500 in campaign contributions during his 2012 state senate run and his 2016 bid for Sedgwick County commissioner. The five counts the government is seeking to dismiss are connected to a pair of $1,000 checks drawn on campaign accounts that O’Donnell gave to two friends who immediately returned the money either in cash or by personal check at his request.